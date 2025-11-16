West Bengal Party Keen To Join North East Leaders' United Political Front

The push to create a unified regional political front in the North East and North Bengal has gathered momentum, with West Bengal's Darjeeling district-based party, the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), expressing interest in joining the newly formed 'One North East' platform.

IGJF founder and president Ajoy Edwards recently met Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP President Conrad K Sangma and several other leaders in Shillong, signalling his willingness to align with the platform. Edwards, a prominent political figure from Darjeeling, described the meeting as a significant step towards building a broader regional coalition.

In a detailed social media post, Edwards emphasised the shared sense of neglect felt across Himalayan and tribal communities stretching "from Ladakh to Manipur, from Kalimpong to the Dooars, from Kohima to the Garo Hills." He said citizens across these regions "feel taken for granted" and continue to suffer from what Pradyot often describes as "the tyranny of distance."

Edwards reiterated that the movement was not about party politics but about justice, dignity, and constitutional rights for historically marginalised hill, tribal, and borderland communities. He stressed that a fragmented approach weakens their collective voice, while unity could transform them "from a drop into a wave that cannot be ignored in any Assembly or in the Parliament of India."

He further stated that the coalition aims to work towards protecting land and identity, securing fair representation, and ensuring genuine development across hill and tribal regions.

Spearheaded by Conrad K Sangma, TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarman, former Nagaland Minister and ex-BJP national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon, and People's Party Assam founder Daniel Langthasa, 'One North East' aims to consolidate voices from the region in collectively addressing long-standing political and developmental concerns.

A joint statement signed earlier by these leaders called for a stronger, unified platform to advocate for constitutional safeguards, equitable resource distribution, identity protection, and fair political representation across the North East.