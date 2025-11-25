2027 Solar Eclipse To Bring Longest Darkness Of The Century

A major astronomical event is set to occur on 2 August 2027, when a total solar eclipse will sweep across parts of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Experts say this eclipse will bring the longest period of total darkness seen this century, lasting up to 6 minutes and 23 seconds on the centreline.

The eclipse will begin over the Atlantic Ocean before reaching land near the Strait of Gibraltar. From there, the path of totality will cross southern Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Egypt before moving into regions of the Middle East. Because it passes through many populated areas with good travel routes, a large number of visitors are expected to gather along the track. Countries in the Americas, including Brazil, will not see any part of the event.

People inside the narrowband of totality will experience daylight fading into deep twilight as the Moon completely covers the Sun. Those outside this zone will see only a partial eclipse, which reduces sunlight but does not reveal the Sun's corona.

The event will follow a predictable sequence. Around 60 to 80 minutes before totality, the Moon will begin to cover the Sun. Total darkness will last from a few seconds to more than six minutes, depending on location. The Sun will then slowly reappear during another hour-long partial phase. Local astronomy agencies will release exact timing details closer to the date.

During totality, observers may notice temperature drops, shifting winds and changes in animal behaviour. The sky may darken enough for Venus, Mercury and other bright objects to appear. Features such as the "diamond ring" effect and the Sun's pale corona are also expected to be visible.

Total solar eclipses occur somewhere on Earth roughly every 18 months, but very few last as long or pass through as many accessible regions as this one, making it a significant global event for scientists and skywatchers.