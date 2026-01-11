Indian Traveller's Honest Take On "Dirty" And "Chaotic" Europe Sparks Debate: "Contrast Is Hard To Ignore"

An Indian travel blogger has shared his candid experience of travelling in Europe, saying it is "undeniably beautiful", albeit "complicated". His description of Europe as "dirty, chaotic, and at times unsafe" went viral because it contrasted sharply with the picturesque images often seen online. He noted that social media often presents a curated version of Europe, concealing the less glamorous aspects.

In the video, Singh discussed several issues he faced during his trip, including dirty public spaces, overcrowding and safety concerns in certain areas.

"Beyond the postcard-perfect streets, there's visible neglect in many cities. Areas that once felt pristine now feel dirty, chaotic, and at times unsafe. The reality on the ground doesn't always match the image we're sold. As a traveler, especially from outside the region, that contrast is hard to ignore," he wrote as the caption of the video, which was labelled as "REALITY OF EUROPE".

See the video here:

The post sparked a heated debate on social media, leaving the internet divided. Some users agreed with his assessment, citing similar experiences. Meanwhile, others argued that his observations were biased.

He even clarified in another post, writing, "I spoke about something I observed, not something I compared. At no point was this Europe vs India."

"Loving India doesn't mean denying its flaws. Appreciating other countries doesn't mean placing them on a pedestal. I just hope we show the same faith, honesty, and responsibility towards our own home as we often do for others."

Social Media Reaction

The post gained huge traction, with over 1.5 million views and nearly 52,000 likes. "We felt so safe in Japan. Also the cleanest, with the best people. Whereas Naples and Milan were the exact opposite," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Definitely agree with you! Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam are 10x better to travel for various experiences and for better value for money," another said.

"I have visited Switzerland and Spain last year. My experience is completely different," a third user wrote.