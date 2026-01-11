Customer Praises Blinkit Delivery Partner's Gesture During Hospital Emergency: "I Silently Bless Him"

Monica Jasuja, a Delhi-based fintech executive, shared an incident when a Blinkit delivery partner showed extraordinary kindness during a late-night emergency. Resharing a similar post on X (formerly Twitter), she recalled the time when her mother was hospitalised, and she urgently needed printouts of her insurance policy in December 2024.

She stated that the Blinkit driver arrived with the documents and noticed Jasuja's distress. He then asked if she needed anything else, showing empathy and concern for her situation.

Also read | UK Nurse Lucy Letby, Convicted Of Murdering Babies, Gets "Top Job" In Prison

"In late December 2024, late at night in biting cold, I ordered printouts of my mother's insurance policy to be delivered to a hospital," she wrote.

"When the Blinkit rider arrived, he asked me to step outside, where I already was, near a tea stall. He gently asked who was admitted and if I needed anything else he could help with."

I've felt this too. And it stays with you.



In late December 2024, late at night in biting cold, I ordered printouts of my mother's insurance policy to be delivered to a hospital.



When the Blinkit rider arrived, he asked me to step outside where I already was, near a tea stall.… https://t.co/WZW1j7qsxL — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) January 10, 2026

Jasuja said that she was touched by his gesture and now considers Blinkit her go-to for printouts, appreciating the driver's kindness.

"I was in a rush to get back to the emergency ward. I don't even remember responding properly. But to this day, every time I pass that hospital, I remember him. And I silently bless him," she further wrote.

"Till date, my default for printouts no matter where and when is- Blinkit. Always!"

Also read | US 'Doomsday Plane' Makes Rare Appearance In Los Angeles After 51 Years, Sparks Speculation

Social Media Reaction

The post resonated with many, as it was viewed by over 2.1 million users after it was posted on January 10. More than 21,000 users likes and dozens commented on it.

"It's this innate kindness of humans that separates us from other animals and makes us irreplaceable by technology. No matter how many grueling systems we create or advanced tech we build, humans will always connect with other humans. I hope your mother, you, and the delivery partner are doing better," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Whoever came up with the idea of Blinkit would have never thought of the impact it can make on people's lives," another user wrote.

"We need kindness like this in the world," a third user said.