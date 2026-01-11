UK Nurse Lucy Letby, Convicted Of Murdering Babies, Gets "Top Job" In Prison

Lucy Letby, the British nurse convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others, has landed a new job at HMP Bronzefield, a prison in Surrey, The Metro reported.

After working as a cleaner at the prison, where she has been held since 2020, Letby is reportedly now working as a librarian.

Referring to it as a "top job", a source told The Sun that the job change has sparked controversy, with some inmates expressing jealousy.

Letby, who turned 36 last week, was sentenced to life imprisonment in August 2023 for her crimes, which she committed while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

As a librarian, Letby will be responsible for handing out books and DVDs to fellow inmates. As per the report, the sources also describe her as "cock-a-hoop" about the promotion, which is seen as a reward for good behaviour.

"Letby is cock-a-hoop as it is the top job in a prison. She is the librarian on her unit and that can make her popular if she gives friends what they want," the source told The Sun.

"Jail librarians often do their mates favours. She can go round on a trolley and deliver boxsets to cells."

"A lot of prisoners are jealous. Letby also got quite a few birthday cards and letters and the other women think she's getting an easy ride."

"But Letby is a model prisoner. She keeps her cell clean, engages with officers and is polite and friendly so gets good treatment."