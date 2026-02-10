Blinkit And Instamart Push Out 'Singles Mode' To Tackle Valentine's-Day Blues

Every year, brands, restaurants, and even e-commerce platforms run discounts and offers for Valentine's Day. From buy-one-get-one offers to thoughtfully curated hampers, websites get painted in the colour of love, leaving singles feeling anxious, envious, and lonely.

But not this year. Quick-commerce platforms like Instamart and Swiggy have launched their Singles Mode, swiping right on the proud and fabulous lives of unpaired people. That doesn't mean couples won't find anything for last‑minute shopping.

This year, quick-commerce platforms are trying their best to be there for everyone.

Singles Mode On Quick Commerce

As soon as you open Blinkit or Instamart, you see a swipe button on the right side, just below the search bar. It flashes "Single Mode" on Blinkit and "Singles" on Instamart.

As soon as you swipe right, the product suggestions will change. The applications will suggest self-care products, games for partying with friends, pleasure toys for a solo run, gaming equipment, and desserts with a tag - 'Say No to Sharing'.

Single Mode on Swiggy Instamart. Photo: Instamart

Couples Mode on Quick Commerce

The moment you switch off the Single Mode on Blinkit or pick the In‑Love Mode on Instamart, your feed will be refreshed and inundated with gifting options for your partner.

From assorted chocolates and hampers to gifting suggestions for him and her, the quick-commerce platforms have everything you're looking for. If you have forgotten to surprise your partner, you can quickly order soft toys, perfumes, cards, headphones, skincare products, styling accessories, and essentials for a date night.

Love modes on Instamart and BlinkIt. Photo: BlinkIt, Instamart

This is not the first time Blinkit has introduced Singles Mode. It was first launched in 2024.

Your favourite quick-commerce platform has got you covered. This Valentine's Day, you can be proudly and fabulously single - just avoid your neighbourhood aunty.

Also Read | How Noida's Great India Place, Once A Rs 2,000-Crore Must-Visit Mall, Became A Ghost Town

