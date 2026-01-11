"It Looks Like New York": Man Highlights World-Class Facilities At Bengaluru IT Park

A Maharashtra man's playful video comparing a Bengaluru IT park to New York has caught the attention of many people online and sparked conversations about clean, organised and pedestrian-friendly spaces in India. The video was posted on Instagram, in which a man in office attire is seen casually strolling around his office with an identity card around his neck. He greets the audience and jokingly tells that he is present in the IT park of New York.

While walking, he shows the camera a clean and well-developed area, which seems completely different from the environment usually seen in Indian cities.

In the video he mentions facilities like escalators, well-maintained foot overbridges and wide footpaths. These systems help people to cross the road safely without the hassle of traffic. He also points out the greenery around and how well-maintained and pedestrian-friendly the place is. The serene and almost alien atmosphere of the place makes the joke more effective and makes the comparison feel real.

Watch Video Here:

At the end of the video he reveals that it is not New York but an IT park in Bengaluru. He describes the area as highly developed and raises questions as to when such infrastructure facilities will be seen in cities like Pune. His question left many people thinking and gave rise to online discussions on the lack of well-planned spaces in Indian cities.