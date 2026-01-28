After "Selfish Woman" Remark, Mulayam Singh's Son's U-Turn Pic With Wife

Days after a public declaration of his desire to divorce his wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav - whom he called a "selfish woman" and the "biggest liar" - Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has shared a new post on Instagram with a contrasting message: "All is good."

The declaration was accompanied by a photo of the couple in a close embrace, signalling a reconciliation. "Champions are those who crush their personal/professional problems. We are a family of champions," the Instagram post read.

This latest update marks a 180-degree turn from Prateek Yadav's stance just 10 days ago. On January 19, the 38-year-old launched a scathing attack on his wife - a BJP leader, describing her as a "family destroyer" and accusing her of being driven solely by fame and influence.

"Wants to be only famous. (The) Biggest liar that I have seen in my life (I swear to my child). (The) Biggest self-interested person I have ever seen (sic)," the 38-year-old posted on January 19.

In another dramatic post that same day, he wrote: "I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential (sic)."

The nature of the posts was so uncharacteristic and shocking that it led to speculation that Prateek Yadav's Instagram had been hacked.

In one of the posts, he also touched upon his mental well-being. "Right now, I am in a very bad mental health condition and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her (sic)."

Throughout the countroversy, neither Aparna Yadav nor her family responded to the allegations.

Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhna Yadav. His stepbrother and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, currently heads the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

Aparna Yadav had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket from the Cantt seat in Lucknow but lost to Congress candidate Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

She joined the BJP in March 2022 and campaigned for the party. She was appointed vice chairperson of the state's women's commission in September 2024.