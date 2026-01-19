"She Ruined Family": Mulayam Singh's Younger Son To Divorce Wife Aparna

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and brother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Monday announced that he will be divorcing his wife and BJP leader Aparna Yadav, alleging that she had "ruined his family".

Prateek posted a picture of Aparna on Instagram and called her a 'family destroyer' and "selfish". He alleged that she "ruined" his family ties, adding that he is in a "very bad mental condition".

"I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential. Right now, i am very bad mental health condition, and she doesn't bother. Because it's only herself she bothers about. I have never seen such a bad soul, and I was unfortunate to get married to her," Prateek said.

Aparna's brother, Aman Bisht, however, said that Prateek's Instagram account was "hacked".

Prateek and Aparna got married in 2011 and have one daughter.

Aparna, who was initially a part of the Samajwadi Party, had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election from the Lucknow Cantonment constituency on the party ticket but lost to the BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi. In 2022, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing "nationalism". She currently serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women's Commission.

Prateek, who comes from a political family, has stayed away from frontline politics. He works in real estate and fitness.