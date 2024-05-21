At UP Rally, PM Modi Rakes Up Mulayam Singh's 'Boys Will Be Boys' Remark

PM Modi said men can't dare to repeat such mistakes in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's 'boys will be boys' remark while lauding the Yogi Adityanath government on women's safety in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a women's conference in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, PM Modi said women were neglected during the Congress and Samajwadi Party rule.

He invoked a controversial remark made by Mulayam Singh Yadav a decade back while opposing capital punishment for rape. The SP leader had said boys make mistakes.

PM Modi said men can't dare to repeat such mistakes in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)