Amitabh Bachchan On Grandson Agastya Nanda's The Archies' Trailer: 'You Carry The Torch'

Agastya Nanda in a still from the film. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Congratulatory messages and blessings are pouring in for Agastya Nanda, who is set to make his debut in films with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The trailer of the film unveiled on Thursday and it has been receiving a whole lot of love from Agastya's family as well as the Internet. Agastya's grandfather Amitabh Bachchan wrote a special note for him. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Agastya my love blessings and more .. you carry the torch ably ahead." Take a look:

Sharing the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan wrote for Agastya, "This is just so cool! Can't wait to see it. Agastya, I'm so, so proud of you. From jumping on my bed as a kid playing the air guitar to jumping out of the screen with a real one..... the journey has just begun. Play hard." Take a look at the post here:

Agastya's mom Shweta Bachchan shared the trailer on social media and she wrote, "28 days till you rock n' roll with The Archies. The Archies premieres on 7 December, only on Netflix." Take a look:

The trailer of The Archies created a buzz. The video begins with a bunch of teens exploring lives in Riverdale. Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda) wants to make big in the field of music. Veronica (Suhana Khan), back from London, wants to explore Riverdale in her own way. Betty (Khushi Kapoor) appears to be a bit timid. There's also a hint at the love triangle brewing among Andrew, Betty and Veronica. However, the lives of these teens take a turn when Veronica's father decides to convert Riverdale's iconic green park into a grand hotel. This decision eventually changes Veronica's equation with her other friends. The trailer also showcases how Archie's friends Jughead, Reggie, Ethel navigate through the twists and turns of lives. Take a look at the trailer here:

The film will also features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.