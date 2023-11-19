Abhishek Bachchan's Moving Tribute To Dhoom Director Sanjay Gadhvi: 'You Gave Me My First Ever Hit'

Image was shared by Abhishek Bachchan . (Courtesy: bachchan)

The news of the death of Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi on Sunday morning sent shockwaves across the entire Bollywood film fraternity. As directors and industry friends came forward to to pay their condolences, among them was also actor Abhishek Bachchan. The 47-year-old actor, who had worked in two films Dhoom and Dhoom 2 directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, shared two throwback pictures with the director from the sets of Dhoom 2 alongside a heartfelt note. It read, "I took this photo of Sanjay whilst we were filming the climax of Dhoom 2 in South Africa. We made 2 films together - Dhoom and Dhoom 2. Sanju, when I spoke to you last week and we were reminiscing about our shoots and memories I would never have imagined even in my craziest dreams that I would have to write a post like this. I'm shocked beyond belief. You had faith in me, even when I didn't. You gave me my first ever hit!!! I can never ever forget that or be able express what it meant to me. I will cherish your friendship always. Rest in peace my brother."

Read Abhishek's heartfelt note below:

Besides Abhishek, Hum Tum director Kunal Kohli also paid tribute to the director on X. He wrote in a post, "This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I'd have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept."

Dhoom actor Esha Deol wrote an emotional note for the director. It read, "Shocked! Can't believe you are gone . You were one of the most fun vibrant & absolutely super cool directors I have ever worked with… the times we all spent together filming DHOOM as one big family. So full of energy you were .. thank you for whatever you have done for me. Always have love in my heart for you my brother my friend.. can't believe I'm saying this …. rest in peace."

This is beyond shocking. #SanjayGadhvi RIP never thought I'd have to write your obituary. Shared an office for many years at YRF, lunch dubbas, discussions. Will miss you my friend. This is too hard to accept. pic.twitter.com/UYUBGb1seL — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) November 19, 2023

The official social media handle of production house Yash Raj Films also left a note for the director. It read, "The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace."

The magic he created on screen will be cherished forever. May his soul rest in peace. #SanjayGadhvipic.twitter.com/1wstfQZpFO — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) November 19, 2023

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi died on Sunday morning at his residence, his elder daughter Sanjina said. He was 56 at the time of his death.

"He passed away at 9.30 am this morning at his residence. We are not sure what it is, but it is most likely a heart attack. He wasn't unwell, he was perfectly healthy," his daughter Sanjina told PTI.

Sanjay Gadhvi is best known Dhoom (2004) and Dhoom 2 (2006). He also directed films like Kidnap (2008), Ajab Gazabb Love (2012) and Operation Parindey, his last directorial which was released in 2020.