What Kunal Kapoor Has To Say About The Bachchan Household

Kunal Kapoor is married to Naina Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's niece. Naina is Ajitabh Bachchan's daughter. Ajitabh Bachchan is 5 years younger than Amitabh Bachchan. Ajitabh Bachchan and Ramola Bachchan have two other daughters besides Naina, they are Nilima and Namrata. They also have a son named Bhim.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have two children - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan-Nanda.

How Bollywood stars live their personal lives, is often a matter of great interest to the outside world. The Bachchans being one of the most influential families out there, it goes without saying that the curiosity surrounding them and their lives is quite high.

Recently, Kunal Kapoor was asked by News18, to reveal something that sets the Bachchan household apart. The actor responded to the same, stating, "Well, it's like any other household, honestly. It's not very different from any other household."

For the unversed, Kunal and Naina got married in 2015, in an intimate wedding in Seychelles. They took this next step after dating for many years. They were blessed with a baby boy on January 31, 2022.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, "To all our well-wishers, Naina and I are overjoyed to share that we have become proud parents to a beautiful baby boy. We thank God for our abundant blessings."

On the work front, Kunal Kapoor was last seen in Jewel Thief, alongside Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nikita Dutta. The film received mixed responses from viewers.