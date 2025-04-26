Saif Ali Khan On Respecting Every Platform: "Being In Front Of The Camera Is A Privilege"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. His new OTT film, "Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins," released on April 25. Saif emphasized the importance of respecting all platforms during promotions. He noted differences between TV and Netflix series but sees value in both.

Saif Ali Khan has been at the centre of news since the beginning of 2025. After the unfortunate attack incident at his Bandra residence, fans and well-wishers were glad to see him recovering and getting back on his feet.

He had his OTT film Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins drop on Netflix yesterday, April 25, 2025. He was seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta.

Recently while promoting his upcoming project, Saif told India Today about respecting every platform, and how he never differentiates. He further added how having that mindset has only helped him evolve as an actor.

Saif said, "There were one or two people who asked my manager if I was doing TV now. There is nothing against TV; it's a great medium. But I don't think the Netflix Series is like TV at all, there are differences. Being in front of the camera is a privilege; the older I get, the more I understand that. You have to be great, and try and be very good at everything, also respect the platform you are on. There is so much amazing stuff out there, and there are so many amazing actors doing fantastic work. I don't think I differentiate between a big movie or a small movie anymore; it's just an opportunity to give a shot, and that has to be 100 percent commitment."

Saif has previously tasted success with his OTT releases such as Sacred Games, which was immensely loved by the audience.

Jewel Thief has opened up to mixed reactions, while Saif's performance is being hailed, the overall reactions to the film are lukewarm.

