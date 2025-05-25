Advertisement

To "Hottest Director" Kunal Kemmu, Birthday Wishes From Wife Soha Ali Khan, Sister-In-Law Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor wrote, "To the hottest director in town...Happy birthday bro-in-law...love you always."

The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Kunal Kemmu turned a year older on Sunday (May 25). On the special occasion, he received heartfelt birthday wishes from wife Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor.

Soha took to Instagram to share a series of photos from one of their vacations. Alongside the pictures, which included a sweet moment of her planting a kiss on Kunal's cheek, she wrote, "Aaj kissi ka to birthday hai... #happybirthday." The remaining photos captured Kunal in candid, cheerful moments.

Kareena Kapoor also posted a warm message for her brother-in-law on her Instagram Story. Sharing a photo of Kunal, she wrote, "To the hottest director in town...Happy birthday bro-in-law...love you always."

The actor-turned-director was recently honoured with the Best Debut Director award at the Zee Cine Awards for his directorial debut, Madgaon Express. Although he couldn't attend the event due to professional commitments, Soha accepted the award on his behalf.

In a post on Instagram, Kunal expressed his gratitude, writing, "Thank you @zeecineawards for honouring me as the Best Debut Director for Madgaon Express... sorry I couldn't be there due to work commitments but had my better half receive it for me."

He dedicated the award to the team behind the film and to the audience. "This one is for the entire team that went behind making it a reality and the audiences and the critics for giving it so much love. I feel humbled and grateful. As you can see the trophy is a hit with all ages and some other species as well," he wrote.
 

