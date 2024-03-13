Suhana Khan Shares Gorgeous Pics Ahead Of Aryan's Clothing Brand's Collection Launch

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy: SuhanaKhan)

Ahead of Aryan Khan's launch of second collection from his clothing brand D'yavol X, Suhana Khan shared some BTS pictures on her Instagram feed. In the first picture, Suhana, dressed in casual wear (the outfit is from Aryan's brand, of course) can be seen looking intensely into the camera. In the second image, she can be seen making some sketches on paper. In the third click, she can be seen posing with her back to the camera and showing off the logo of the brand. Sharing the pictures, Suhana wrote, "An eye for detail. X-2. Nocturnal Tank.Dropping on 17th March, only on www.dyavolx.com." Suhana Khan's The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja dropped clapping emojis in the comments section. BFF Shanaya Kapoor shared a string of fire emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

On Women's Day, Shah Rukh Khan shared a clip of a new advert for the brand in which he shared screen space with Suhana. The clip begins with the actor showing off chunky rings, with the brand's name on them. A few seconds later, we can see the brand's logo. Next, Suhana enters the scene and picks up a magic wand to create Disney's logo right next to that of D'yavol X.

Sharing the clip, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "The collab[oration] you didn't know you needed... But every good story deserves a sequel." The actor continued in the comments section, "On the day dedicated to women...It's the most awesome to share a screen with my daughter! And of course, the elder son did his job too...love you both." Praising Aryan Khan, the proud dad said, "Aryan Khan even though I gave u such limited time...u have made this so well. Wishing you the best and hope D'yavol X flies!! Love you." Take a look:

Aryan Khan launched his luxury streetwear brand last year. Talking about his experience of working with his superstar father, Aryan told GQ, "It's always a pleasure and a learning experience. People talk about his work ethic, but experiencing it first-hand was really exciting. He has a wealth of knowledge, which makes my job easier. Some things that would take me some time to wrap my head around were seamless for him. Our brand is edgy, so he's around to keep some semblance of sanity and respectability, otherwise, there could be too much madness."

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan made her debut with The Archies last year. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Apart from Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor made their debuts with the film.