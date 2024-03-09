Asked To Make Films Like Pathaan, Aamir Khan Says, 'Shah Rukh Bana Raha Hai Na...'

Aamir Khan at an event, Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Aamir Khan is super busy with the promotion campaign of Laapataa Ladies. The film, directed by Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao, was released on March 1. Now, Aamir has conducted an Instagram Live as part of the promotions. During the session, a fan asked the actor, “Sir, aapko Pathaan jaise filmein karni chahiye. [Sir, you should do films like Pathaan].” Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, which was released last year in January, rewrote box office records and how. Replying to the fan question, Aamir (being Aamir) said, “Yaar, Shah Rukh [Khan] bana raha hai na achchi Pathaan jaisi. Main banata hoon Laapataa Ladies. Aap woh dekho. [Brother, Shah Rukh Khan is already making good films like Pathaan. I make films like Laapataa Ladies. You watch that.]”

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles. Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni are also part of the project.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande have jointly bankrolled the film.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, after watching Laapataa Ladies, gave a shout-out to Kiran Rao and the team for creating such a “funny and beautiful film”.

He said, "What a sincere, funny , beautiful film @raodyness has made. She says so much with so much subtlety but more than that , watching such a soulful film , an incredible love story , beautiful storytelling with truth bombs dropping with such humour every ten minutes. I cried like a baby. I took my driver Narayan ji with me who is from Bihar and he was like “gaanv ki yaad aa gayi” . The truth in the eyes of the actors who I have never seen before, all fresh faces with a lifetime performance from @ravikishann , the production design , the cinematography and then the writing by @snehadesaiofficial and team. Reminded me of the honesty, sensitivity and empathy of people in the India I grew up that now seems gone . And it is as funny and emotional as it is sincere. I can only just go on gushing about it." Read all about it here.