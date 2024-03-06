Anurag Kashyap Reviews Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies: 'I Cried Like A Baby'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: illusionistChay)

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies found its latest fan in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The Gangs Of Wasseypur director on Wednesday wrote an elaborate post, praising Kiran Rao for creating a "sincere, funny, beautiful film" such as Laapataa Ladies. Heaping praises on the entire cast and cast, Anurag Kashyap wrote, "What a sincere, funny , beautiful film @raodyness has made . She says so much with so much subtlety but more than that , watching such a soulful film , an incredible love story , beautiful storytelling with truth bombs dropping with such humour every ten minutes . I cried like a baby. I took my driver Narayan ji with me who is from Bihar and he was like “gaanv ki yaad aa gayi” . The truth in the eyes of the actors who I have never seen before , all fresh faces with a lifetime performance from @ravikishann , the production design , the cinematography and then the writing by @snehadesaiofficial and team . Reminded me of the honesty, sensitivity and empathy of people in the india I grew up that now seems gone . And it is as funny and emotional as it is sincere . I can only just go on gushing about it."

He continued, "Kudos to the filmmaker, the team . Saw it in a packed house and luckily we book the best seats in the house in advance . It was pure bliss . The boy who plays Deepak and the Phool and then Pushpa raani and Daadi and Dubey ji , everyone just got to my gut. Don't miss this film , it's unforgettable . The music . Aah .. made my day , after watching two back to back brilliant Malayalam films (Manjummel boys and Bramayugam) and feeling why are we not doing it in Hindi cinema and then saw that Kiran actually has gone and done it , like @vidushak did with AIR . It has been a great beginning of 2024 for cinema in india for me . Thank you . Unmissable . Absolutely a Nirmal film set in Nirmal Pradesh."

Ahead of Laapataa Ladies' release, the makers hosted a special screening of the film. Filmmaker Karan Johar was one of the attendees. After watching the film, KJo wrote a long appreciation note on his Instagram handle. He expressed, "I can say with complete assurance that at the end of 2024 when we look back at the year this gem of a gorgeous film will be hailed as one of the best films of the year. Kiran Rao directs this soulful and stirring satire with the ease of a bonafide veteran."

Karan Johar continued, "Addressing potent issues with humour, oodles of charm and superlative performances Laapataa Ladies made me smile, laugh, tear up and then applaud the mastery of the filmmaker and writers of the film!!! Drop everything you're doing this weekend and watch this ovation-worthy film! Congratulations to the entire ensemble of actors... the solid technicians... The brilliant writing team and Kiran Rao for giving us a gift of a film! And props to Aamir Khan Productions for always raising the cinematic bar with excellence."

Meanwhile, Laapataa Ladies continues to experience ebbs and flows at the domestic box office. On day 5, the film directed by Kiran Rao earned ₹ 0.55 crore, according to a report published by Sacnilk. In total, the movie, which narrates the story of two young brides who get swapped during a train journey, has collected ₹ 4.95 crore, as per the report. The film, inching closer to the ₹5 crore mark, features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in lead roles. Additionally, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni also play significant roles in Laapataa Ladies. The movie has been jointly backed by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande.