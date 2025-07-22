Anurag Kashyap's <i>Bandar</i> Led By Bobby Deol Set To Premiere At TIFF 2025

Bobby Deol's upcoming film Bandar (Monkey in a Cage) by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025.

The film is inspired by true events and will be premiering at the film festival, which will take place from September 4 to September 14, 2025 in Canada.

Bobby took to Instagram, where he shared a poster and captioned it, "The story that should not have been told… but is the offical selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025. Our film inspired from true events is premiering at #tiff50 #बंदर #Bandar #MonkeyinaCage."

The film also stars actress Sanya Malhotra in a key role. Several film personalities took to the comments section and congratulated Bobby.

Vikrant Massey said, "Many congratulations sir."

Chandan Roy Sanyal, who worked with Bobby in the Ashram franchise called it “amazing.”

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen on screen in Daaku Maharaaj. He will next be seen in films such as Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1, Alpha and Jana Nayagan. Sanya will next be seen in Rajkummar Rao-starrer Toaster and Varun Dhawan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Kashyap, who got his major break as a co-writer in Ram Gopal Varma's crime drama Satya and made his directorial debut with Paanch, which never had a theatrical release due to censorship issues, is known for helming films such as Black Friday, No Smoking, Dev.D, Gulaal, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Gangs of Wasseypur and Raman Raghav 2.0 to name a few.

His 2023, thriller film Kennedy had its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. It followed an insomniac ex-police officer who operates secretly for the corrupt system, lives in different conditions and goes on a lookout for salvation.

