Disney Vs ByteDance Row: Filmmakers Imtiaz Ali, Anurag Kashyap Say "Don't Like Any AI"

A global debate around AI and copyright has intensified after Disney sent a cease-and-desist notice to China-based ByteDance, alleging that its new AI video platform was using a "pirated library" of Disney-owned characters and treating major film and television intellectual property like free public-domain material.

The controversy has triggered strong reactions across the global film industry and is now being closely watched in India as well.

Indian filmmaker Imtiaz Ali stressed the ethical uncertainty surrounding rapid technological change.

He said, "As technology develops, ethical standards of the industry should also develop. In this case, the latest offering of ByteDance is a potential threat. Hollywood studios have already alerted them. Hopefully, reason will prevail and there will be no infringement. Aside of Seedance, and on a macro level, the filmmaking community feels uncertain about the ground under their feet as AI develops."

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap offered a far more direct criticism of artificial intelligence, saying, "I don't like any AI. It only borrows from what already exists."

His remark reflects a wider creative concern that AI may rely heavily on past artistic work instead of generating truly original expression.

There is little denying that AI is already part of cinema's present. When used transparently, such tools can streamline pre-production, improve accessibility, and even push artistic boundaries. Yet recent controversies highlight the risks.

The debate around AI manipulation of Raanjhanaa raised serious ethical and creative concerns, with director Aanand L Rai telling NDTV that altering a film's ending without discussion was a violation of both the creator's vision and the audience's trust.

As legal battles over AI and copyright continue to grow worldwide, the film industry faces a defining question: can artificial intelligence coexist with artistic ownership, or does it pose a long-term threat to the very idea of original filmmaking?