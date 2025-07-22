Kalki Koechlin On Her Divorce From Anurag Kashyap: "Was Hurtful To See The Other Person With Somebody Else"

Kalki Koechlin married director-actor Anurag Kashyap in 2011 after working together on the critically acclaimed Dev D. Within four years of marriage, they parted ways. After ten years of divorce, Kalki Koechlin looked back at her marriage and what went wrong during a chat with Zoom. She also opened up how her parents' divorce marred her childhood and left a permanent scar, influencing her future relationships.

"My parents' divorce when I was 13, and it was really bad," she shared. "They were really nasty to each other and it was like cold and mean growing up between them. That was very tough. Maybe that's why I'm divorced," Kalki shared.

"There is a certain part of you that jeopardises relationships once they start turning bad, but you are like 'oh this happens' because you have witnessed that as a child," she said. "I have witnessed as a child my parents separating and hating each other. A part of you loses the faith to walk through the worst," she added.

Looking back at the initial years after divorce, Kalki said, "The first few years after the divorce were not easy for us. Then came a point when we were like 'we need to stay out of each other's lives' because it was hurtful to see the other person with somebody else, just the reminders are so strong."

Over the years, Kalki and Anurag had overcome the initial bitterness of separation. "It does take a few years," she said. "We didn't get to it immediately, and distance helped. Now we are in a good place and we are able to catch up once in a while," said the actress.

Kalki was even present at the wedding celebrations of Anurag's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap last year, implying a respectful relationship with ex-husband. Aaliyah is the daughter of Anurag and his first wife Aarti Bajaj.

