Anurag Kashyap Reveals How Yoga Helped Him With Depression After Covid: "I Wouldn't Have Survived..."

In a recent interview with celebrity yoga guru and therapist, Rupal Sidhpura Faria; Anurag Kashyap opened up about how practicing yoga helped him battle depression after covid. This went on to the extent that he thought he wouldn't have survived. In addition, he pushed through various diseases, mental illnesses and more using yoga as a tool. The Gangs of Wasseypur director recently shared a collaborative post on his Instagram that showed him do a quick sit down interaction with Rupal. It was accompanied along with the caption, "Thank you for doing this! Hands down the most beautiful human being I have known! I love you!" The duo did this tete-e-tete post completing a decade doing yoga together.

Anurag Kashyap started off the conversation by expressing how has yoga helped him personally. "In many ways. The first 4-5 years of consistently doing yoga, actually if it wasn't there. My years of depression that started from post-Covid for 2-3 years, I wouldn't have survived."

Anurag Kashyap further added, "The internal body muscle memory was so strong that I have pushed through various disease, mental illness and everything."

Talking about the thing one he found ridiculous or weird in yoga, Anurag said, Other than suryanamaskar and the things that I knew about yoga before we started training. Most of the things that you made me do I found ridiculous; I didn't know in yoga you do this. Like you made me buy this chair for chair yoga, I though what is chair yoga. You made me buy that wheel, so you know all that kind of things. But everything helped and I realised my whole flexibility and everything that started improving because of that."

