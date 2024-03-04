Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 3: Kiran Rao's Film's First Weekend Business

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: IFFMelb)

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has seen a significant jump in box office numbers during its first weekend. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 3, the comedy-drama collected ₹ 1.80 crore. As of now, Laapataa Ladies has accumulated a total of ₹ 4 crore at the domestic box office. The movie, which narrates the story of two young brides who get lost on a train, features Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava in leading roles. Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar, Satendra Soni, and Hemant Soni are also part of the film. Laapataa Ladies has been collectively backed by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande.

On Sunday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update about the day 2 box office collection of Laapataa Ladies on X (formerly known as Twitter). He wrote, “Laapataa Ladies records a solid 37.25% jump on Day 2… It is evident, the super-strong word of mouth has come into play and that is reflecting in its biz… Fri 1.02 cr, Sat 1.40 cr. Total: ₹ 2.42 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh continued, “Released at select shows and limited screens - targeting big centres mainly - the strategy is paying off clearly… The biz is already showing an upswing and if #LaapataaLadies retains the hold on the make-or-break Monday, it would highlight the fact yet again: Content is king.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Laapataa Ladies a solid 3.5 out of 5 stars. He said, “Laapataa Ladies is an 'issue' film that does not fail to be entertaining. Without playing down the gravity of Phool and Pushpa's predicaments, it finds space for hope in the bleakest of situations. That apart, the film throws well-directed punches at patriarchy, the evil of dowry, domestic violence and gender roles thrust upon women in wedlock.”

Saibal Chatterjee added, “The three young leads are wonderfully cast. Nitanshi Goel conveys a combination of fragility and optimism with minimum effort. Sparsh Shrivastav (of Jamtara fame) is solid. Pratibha Ranta is a show-stealer.”