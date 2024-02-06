Aamir Khan On Working With Kiran Rao After Divorce: 'Has Any Doctor Said That...'

Kiran Rao photographed with Aamir Khan.

Kiran Rao is all set to make a directorial comeback with Laapataa Ladies. The movie is co-produced by her ex-husband, superstar Aamir Khan. During a recent chat with News18, the actor candidly shared his thoughts on collaborating with Kiran after their divorce. He said, “Yeh koi doctor ne kaha hai ke divorce ho jata hai toh aap foran dushman ho jaate hai? Yeh meri khushnaseebi hai ke mere zindagi mein Kiran aayi aur humara safar bahut hee fulfilling raha mere liye. [Has any doctor said that if you get divorced, you instantly become enemies? I consider myself fortunate that Kiran came into my life, and our journey has been incredibly fulfilling.]”

Aamir Khan continued: “Bahut kuch banaya humne [Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao] saath mein, personally and professionally aur agge bhi hum saath mein hee hai. Hum insaani aur jaazbaati taur pe jude huye hai aur humesha rahenge. [We have created a lot together, both personally and professionally, and we will continue to be together in the future. We're connected on a human and emotional level, and that bond will always remain.] We are like a family.” Kiran Rao was also part of Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding festivities last month.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao first crossed paths on the sets of Lagaan. While Aamir led the movie, Kiran served as an assistant director. The duo got married in 2005 and welcomed their son Azad in 2011. After 15 years together, the couple announced their separation in July 2021. Their joint statement read, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does.”

“We [Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao] remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir," the statement added.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have also worked together in films such as Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly and Dangal. Their upcoming movie, Laapataa Ladies, will hit the theatres on March 1.