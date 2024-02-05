Laapataa Ladies Song Doubtwa: Ravi Kishan And Pratibha Ranta's Cat And Mouse Game

Still from a video shared on YouTube. (courtesy: T-Series )

The makers of Laapataa Ladies have dropped their latest song, Doubtwa. The track has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh. Divyanidhi Sharma has worked on the lyrics. The song features a police officer, played by Ravi Kishan, who suspects that Pushpa Rani, portrayed by Pratibha Ranta, is a troublemaker. At one point, he even suspects that she is part of the “Chandpur dukhan gang.” The song is all about the officer's struggle to get a clean face picture of Pushpa Rani, who refuses to take off her veil. From bustling markets to cyber cafes, the officer follows her every move. At the time of sharing the video, the makers wrote, “You Should Doubt Them Too! Presenting "Doubtwa Song" from the upcoming film Laapataa Ladies.”

A few days back, the makers released the official trailer of Laapataa Ladies. The video revolves around Deepak Kumar (played by Sparsh Shrivastav), the groom, who sadly loses his wife while heading home. Deepak, who was married to Phool (Nitanshi Goel), ends up bringing Pushpa Rani (Pratibha Ranta) home instead. Things take a wild turn when, upon lifting her veil, Deepak's family realises the bride has been switched.

Now, the big question is whether Deepak will be able to find his real bride. The search kicks off as Deepak files a complaint at the local police station. However, there's a twist - the only picture he has of the lost bride has her face hidden under the veil. Is Pushpa Rani at Deepak's house by mistake? Well, we'll have to wait until the movie hits theatres.

Helmed by Kirao Rao, Laapataa Ladies will be released on March 1. The film has been co-produced by Aamir Khan's production house.