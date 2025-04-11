<i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Actor Nitanshi Goel Touches Hema Malini's Feet, Hugs Sushmita Sen During Her Ramp Walk

Nitanshi Goel, who rose to fame with her performance in Laapataa Ladies, walked the ramp at a fashion event in Mumbai last night. More than her ramp walk, Nitanshi's gestures towards her industry seniors made headlines. In a viral video, Nitanshi is seen pausing her ramp walk and touching Hema Malini's feet to seek blessings.

Hema Malini also approved her gesture and placed her hand on her chest as Nitanshi bowed before her. Nitanshi also halted midwalk to greet Sushmita Sen with a warm hug. Sushmita Sen, seated in the front row, smiled and clapped enthusiastically to cheer her on.

Nitanshi Goel, who played Phool in Kiran Rao's directorial, won the award for Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) at the IIFA 2025. While receiving the award on stage, Nitanshi broke down in tears. Later, she told news agency ANI, "It's become a thing now. Honestly, I couldn't stop crying because winning this award is a dream come true for every actor, and it's finally come true for me. I'm just so grateful."

"The first thing I did was cry and try to put together a speech because I couldn't believe it was happening. Then I gave my mom a big hug, and a huge hug to Kiran ma'am. It was all just happy tears," she said.

Laapataa Ladies, based on a short story of Biplab Goswami, deals with two countryside women who get swapped on a train soon after their wedding. Headlined by a fresh cast, the film won hearts of millions. It was nominated for the Best International Feature category at the 97th Academy Awards. But it couldn't make it to the short list.