South Korean Actor Song Young-Kyu Found Dead In Car A Week After DUI Scandal

Veteran South Korean actor Song Young-Kyu has been found dead just days after he was involved in a driving under the influence (DUI) case that had started affecting his professional life. He was 55.

What's Happening

According to reports, Song Young-Kyu was discovered unconscious inside a parked vehicle at a townhouse complex in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, around 8:00 AM on Sunday.

The Yongin Eastern Police Station has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

He was reportedly found by an acquaintance who then alerted the authorities.

A source quoted by Koreaboo said, "He was distressed by the malicious articles and comments, and the circumstances were extremely unfavourable at that time."

Background

Just over a week before his death, Song Young-Kyu had been booked without detention for a DUI incident. The incident took place in Yongin, after Song had reportedly consumed alcohol with acquaintances and attempted to drive home.

His blood alcohol level was over 0.08 per cent, which led to the revocation of his driver's license.

A local resident reported the incident to the police. Song did not issue a public statement regarding the matter.

The incident led to immediate consequences. He was removed from the stage play Shakespeare in Love. In South Korea, public figures are often held to strict standards, and such cases can significantly impact their careers.

At the time, Song was appearing as Pastor Yoon Se Hoon in ENA's Monday-Tuesday drama Eye Shopping and had completed filming for the drama The Defects.

Following the controversy, the production team of The Defects issued a statement. "Since it is a pre-produced drama, filming has been completed, and it seems that editing will be kept to a minimum so as not to affect the flow of the plot or the viewer's perception of the plot," they told OSEN.

Song began his acting career in 1994 with the children's musical Wizard Mureul. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed by authorities.