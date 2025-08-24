<i>War 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR's Film Shows Growth But Lags Behind Its First Instalment <i>War</i>

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani's War 2 opened strong at the domestic box office with RS 52 crore, but collections dipped soon after due to negative reviews.

What's Happening

On its 10th day, War 2 showed slight growth, earning Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday after collecting just Rs 4 crore on Day 9.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's domestic total now stands at Rs 214.5 crore.

On Saturday, the film registered an overall 17.90% occupancy in Hindi. Morning shows recorded 8.85% occupancy, while afternoon, evening and night shows saw 16.85%, 20.18% and 25.72%, respectively.

The highest occupancy was noted in Bengaluru and Chennai at 36.50%.

The film is currently facing competition from the animated devotional drama Mahavatar Narsimha and Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Background

Mounted on a budget of Rs 400 crore, War 2 is reportedly the most expensive film in YRF's Spy Universe. Its worldwide collection stands at Rs 314 crore.

The first installment, 2019's War, directed by Siddharth Anand, had earned Rs 245.95 crore in its first ten days. That film starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also features Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor and Varun Badola. It marks the sixth entry in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which began with Ek Tha Tiger and has since seen hits like Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3.

In the new film, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir, Jr NTR makes his Bollywood debut as the antagonist, and Kiara Advani plays the female lead. The screenplay is by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala, based on a story by Aditya Chopra.

