Cannes 2025: Nitanshi Goel Of Laapataa Ladies Slays In A Black And Gold Gown At The Global Event

Nitanishi Goel, aka Phool Kumari of Laapataa Ladies, just walked the red carpet on day 3 of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025 - and we can't keep calm!
Drenched in regal opulence, the 17-year-old made history on the international red carpet in a custom creation by Jade by Monica and Karishma. Bringing Indian craftsmanship to the global stage, she wore a custom black and gold embroidered gown that redefined red carpet drama.
Crafted with Kasab embroidery and delicate macrame on a sheer black fabric, the look exuded elegance and heritage. We love how the black tulle base, heavily embellished with gold floral embroidery, added a dramatic flair to the outfit.
The exaggerated hip structure reminds us of the 18th-century sculptural art pieces, but with a hint of modern opulence. The long, flowing train added some regality and movement to the outfit - a visual treat in motion. The voluminous middle section contributes to the gown's architectural silhouette.
The fitted bodice brought structure to the look, drawing attention to the strapless neckline - a smart contrast to the otherwise dramatic fit. Adding a touch of sensuality and classic glamour, this look created an avant-garde movement at Cannes 2025.
She kept the styling minimal, which was a wise choice to make sure that the outfit stands out. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek ponytail, and makeup was refined with a natural dewy base and a subtle pop of colour on the lips.
For accessories, Nitanshi opted for understated but elegant jewels from CaratLane, which helped keep the ensemble balanced. Though a little frost on the wirst could have elevated the look even more!
Choosing a bold outfit despite Cannes' new dress code was a daring move, but one that paid off. After all, what's the red carpet without a little drama, especially when a young Indian actor is making history on a global stage!
Nitanshi Goel's look may have turned heads at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival, but did it work for you?
