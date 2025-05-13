Nitanshi Goel Expresses Joy On Her Cannes Debut: "From <i>Laapataa Ladies</i> To Now Standing On The Global Stage At Cannes"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Kiran Rao's "Laapataa Ladies" premiered on Netflix on April 26, 2024. Nitanshi Goel, who starred in the film, will debut at Cannes this year. She aims to inspire young Indian women while representing L'Oréal Paris.

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies led by Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Pratibha Ranta was a welcome surprise. The film dropped on Netflix on April 26, 2024. The film went on to become a massive success, bagging Indian and International accolades and milestones along the way.

The 17-year-old actress who played the role of Phool in Laapataa Ladies is now all set to mark her Cannes debut this year. Nitanshi will be one of the representatives of the beauty brand L'Oréal Paris, which has been associated with Cannes for 28 years now.

Expressing her delight, Nitanshi said, "I came into this industry with aspirations of making things happen for me. From the incredible journey of Laapataa Ladies to now standing on the global stage at Cannes, I am getting closer to realizing them. I am that girl who is representing every Indian girl out there who dreams big and is ready to go and achieve them, come what may."

She said, "Being able to represent those girls on a global stage is a moment of sheer happiness. By being on the carpet, I wish to empower each female out there who is taking charge of their life, dreams, and career. It's an absolute honour."

Nitanshi Goel will be joining a slew of Indian stars who are headed to Cannes this year. The list includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Neeraj Gahwyn, Sharmila Tagore, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shalini Passi, Urvashi Rautela, and Vishal Jethwa.

Payal Kapadia who recorded history last year by winning the Grand Prix award for her film All We Imagine As Light, is back as a jury member this year.

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore will be present to honour Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri, which will have a special screening of a restored 4K version of the film.

Anupam Kher's film Tanvi The Great is set for a world premiere at the Marché du Film. Cannes 2025 is scheduled to take place between May 13-24, 2025 at the French Riviera.