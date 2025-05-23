Nitanshi Goel Brings Barbiecore Fantasy To Life In A Dreamy Dress At Cannes 2025

Young actor Nitanshi Goel made heads turn with her dreamy appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

Bringing Barbiecore couture to Festival des Cannes, the 17-year-old was seen dressed in a pastel pink beaded mini-dress by the Indian designer label Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika. Encapsulating the perfect fairy-tale aesthetic, Goel's bubblegum-esque dress made her look like a princess.

Her custom-made pastel mini dress featured a corset bodice with an off-shoulder neckline and was embellished with beadwork and pearls. The detailed embroidery, particularly the heart-shaped motifs looked ethereal and the flared skirt added volume and movement to the silhouette.

What elevated the look was the ethereal mint green train attached at the back of the dress. Flowing like a ribbon in the wind, it adds a dramatic quality to the ensemble.

She paired the outfit with sky-high pastel blue platform heels adorned with floral accents that complemented her dress without overpowering it. It elongated her frame and added to the fantasy-themed design ethos. She wore floral earrings that went well with the dress and the soft waves in her hair framed her face perfectly.

With the charming streets of Cannes in the backdrop, the look embodies a modern fairy tale in a European setting.

For her main look at Cannes 2025, Goel wore a custom black and gold embroidered gown by Jade by Monica and Karishma. She made heads turn with the one, and this look serves the same majestic energy!