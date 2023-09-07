Aamir Khan Reunites With Kiran Rao For Her Directorial Comeback Laapataa Ladies

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aamirkhanproductions)

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have joined forces for Jio Studios' upcoming project Laapataa Ladies. The film will be released on January 5. Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. It marks Kiran Rao's comeback as a director after over a decade. She made her directorial debut with 2010-release Dhobi Ghat. Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Pratibha Ranta, and Ravi Kishan. The film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has taken care of the additional dialogues. Laapataa Ladies will also enjoy a grand premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8.

Sharing the poster of the film, the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote, “Ab milega Laapataa Ladies ka pata 5th January 2024 ko, aapke nazdiki cinema gharon mein (Now we will get the location of the lost women, on January 5 in your nearest theatres.)”

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in July 2021, after 15 years of togetherness. The couple tied the knot in 2005. The two welcomed their son Azad in 2011.

Their joint statement read: "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao met on the sets of Lagaan. While Aamir headlined the project, Kiran was an assistant director. Some other projects where the two stars have worked together include Dhobi Ghat, Delhi Belly and Dangal.