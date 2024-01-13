New Pics Of Kiran Rao And Zayn Marie From Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding Festivities

Kiran Rao with Zayn Marie. (courtesy: zaynmarie)

Aamir Khan's ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, has made her debut on Instagram. In her inaugural Instagram post, Kiran Rao is seen seated in a chair, wearing a printed shirt and denim pants. With a garland around her neck, the filmmaker posed with folded hands. In the caption, she wrote, “Hellooo Instagram :)” Aamir Khan's niece, Zayn Marie, was amongst the first ones to react to Kiran Rao's picture. She wrote, “Hahahhaha hiii K!! Welcoooome,” along with a heart-eyed face and red heart emojis. Actress Nitanshi Goel, who will be seen next in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, said “Welcome mam”.

Aamir's niece, Zayn Marie also uploaded a special post to welcome Kiran Rao to the social media platform. Zayn shared a series of pictures from Ira Khan's wedding festivities. The photos captured Zayn posing with her mother Tina Khan, Kiran Rao and the bride, Ira Khan. Zayn captioned the post, “Welcoming Kiran Rao to InstaGlam with photos from our glam Welcome Night. Love you, K. Last photo is my absolute fave,” along with red rose, mirror ball, and bow and arrow emojis.

Aamir Khan was married to Kiran Rao for 15 years. The former couple announced their divorce in July 2021. Despite their separation, they continue to co-parent their son Azad and are often seen together.Before Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta for 16 years. From his first wife, Aamir has two children, Junaid and Ira Khan.

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan recently got married to Nupur Shikhare. During Ira's sangeet ceremony, a special performance was presented by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and their son Azad. The trio charmed everyone by singing the evergreen song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna. The video was shared by several fan pages. Watch it below:

We can't wait to see more posts on Kiran Rao's Instagram handle.