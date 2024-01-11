Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare With Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, Junaid And Azad In A Grand Pic From Their Wedding

Ira and Nupur with family. (courtesy: cine_fiesta_)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan exchanged vows and rings with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur on January 10. Pictures and videos from the wedding have surfaced online. In one such picture shared online, the newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing with family. The grand frame features Aamir Khan, Ira's mother Reena Dutta, Ira's brother Junaid, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and her son Azad. Aamir Khan, Junaid, Azad can be seen dressed in black outfits. Kiran Rao can be seen dressed in an off-shoulder black gown while Reena Dutta can be seen clad in a saree. Ira can be seen holding a bouquet of flowers and flashing her widest smile. Take a look:

The photos from the vows ceremony were shared by the official wedding photographers Ethereal Studio on Instagram on Thursday. Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walked her down the aisle. In one picture, Aamir Khan can be seen fixing Ira's veil. Another collage features Ira dancing with dad Aamir and husband Nupur.

The caption on the post shared by the official photographers read, "Ira and Nupur's Vows Ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding." Take a look:

In another viral video, Aamir Khan can be seen wiping tears with ex-wife Reena Dutta by his side. This is the video we are talking about:

In another video, Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta, daughter Ira, son Junaid, son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his mother can be seen hugging. Take a look:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their marriage in Mumbai last week. They flew down to Udaipur last weekend to host their wedding festivities. The festivities included a mehendi ceremony, a dinner night, a pyjama party and a fun sangeet. Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022.