Dreamy Pics From Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Vows Ceremony In Udaipur

Inside Ira and Nupur's Udaipur wedding. (courtesy: etherealstudio.in)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in Mumbai last week and they exchanged vows in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Wednesday. Ira Khan was every bit stunning in a white bridal ensemble, while Nupur wore a tux. The photos from the vows ceremony were shared by the official wedding photographers Ethereal Studio on Instagram, on Thursday. Ira's parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta walked her down the aisle. There is also a shot of Aamir Khan fixing Ira's veil. Another collage features Ira dancing with dad Aamir and husband Nupur.

The caption on the post shared by the official photographers read, "Ira and Nupur's Vows Ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding."

Enough said, check out the album here:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare began the week by sharing a video from their big day. Explaining why he ran to the wedding venue, Nupur Shikhare said in the video, "From my house to Ira's house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason."

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. The proposal was anything but conventional. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.