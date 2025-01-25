Junaid Khan's Brother-In-Law Nupur Cuddled With Him All Night After Clearing A Family Tradition

Sibling relationships are fun and priceless. Junaid Khan and his sister Ira Khan share a relationship of fun and banters too, but when it came to approving a boyfriend of hers before she was married, the Loveyapa actor was very particular.

During a recent interview while promoting his film, the actor recalled the hilarious moment when he first met his now brother in law Nupur Shikhare, and how he had to pass a family tradition in order to get the family's approval.

Throwing light on what the tradition was, Junaid shared, "My only thing with my sister was that you can date whoever you want but you must bring them home and they have to have a drinking contest with me. They get to pick the liquor. The rules are we both take a shot every 15 minutes and if someone is unable to take a shot or throws up, they lose. As long as they beat me in a drinking contest, everything is fine."

But this drinking contest had more to it than meets the eye.

"That has been my deal with my sister always. The idea being that she should see them at their drunkest. So she's looked after a lot of boyfriends. Well, a few boyfriends when they have been hammered," he shared.

Needless to say, Nupur passed this test and got Junaid's approval. But what happened next will leave you in splits.

"Ira took a video of it and it was very sweet. We spent rest of the night on the bathroom floor with Ira next to him. Then I picked him up and I put him in bed and then he cuddled with me all night because he was in my bed," Junaid said laughing.

On his work front, Junaid Khan is set for his theatrical debut with Loveyapa, directed by Advait Chandan. Also starring Khushi Kapoor as the female lead, Loveyapa is set to release on February 7.

