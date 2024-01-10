More Inside Pics From Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Sangeet In Udaipur

Image was shared by make up artist Collen Khan. (courtesy: coleen_khan_affonso)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities is taking place in Udaipur in full force. After hosting an intimate mehendi ceremony followed by a pyjama party and a fun-filled football match, the celeb couple slipped into their party best to celebrate their sangeet night on Tuesday in the presence of their friends and family. Some inside pictures from the sangeet were shared by many of the couple's friends and other wedding guests including celebrity make up artist Coleen Khan Affonso. Coleen posted two pictures from last night on her Instagram feed. In the first one, we can see her posing with the bride Ira and in the second she can be spotted standing beside the groom Nupur Shikhare. Coleen kept the captions simple and sweet. For the first picture, she wrote, "At the sangeet.. with the bride Ira," while for the second she wrote, "with the groom Nupur."

Take a look at the inside pictures Collen shared on Instagram:

Meanwhile, at the sangeet, Aamir Khan, his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and their son Azad performed Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna for Ira Khan. Watch the trending video below:

A day back, make up artist Coleen shared inside pictures from Ira's mehendi. In one picture, we can also see Ira planting a kiss on her mom Reena Dutta's cheeks. Take a look at the post below:

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and husband Nupur Shikhare hosted their mehendi ceremony at Taj Aravali Amphitheatre Lawns in Udaipur. The venue was decorated with white flowers. The ceremony started around 11.30 am and continued till 3 PM. The theme of decor was light pastel shades and white. On Tuesday night, the couple hosted the Sangeet ceremony around 8 pm. The theme for the night was royal. Moroccan lanterns and other things were used for decorating the venue.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got married last week in Mumbai after their engagement in September 2022. Aamir Khan's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.