Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Admits She Felt "Useless" For Not Earning At 27

Aamir Khan shares a great bond with his daughter, Ira Khan. Recently, the father-daughter duo had an honest conversation about their relationship that left hearts melting.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Ira opened up about her internal struggles before launching her mental health foundation, Agatsu. She shared, "Mere maa baap ne mere upar, main 26-27 saal ki hoon, mere upar bahot paise kharch kiye hain, aur main duniya mein bekar insaan hoon, main kuch nhi kar rahi hoon. [My parents have spent so much on me, and at 26-27 years old, I feel like I'm a failure in life, not doing anything.]”

Aamir Khan immediately stepped in to clarify his daughter's feelings. He gently corrected, "Inka matlab hai, paise naa kamana. [She means, not earning money.]”

Ira Khan agreed, "Not earning money, not doing something worthy, before starting Agatsu."

Aamir Khan also spoke about society's obsession with financial success. He said, "Kuch log logon ke kaam aate hain, aur uske awaz mein paisa lete hain, as long as main logon ke kaam aaun, and uske badle paisa loon ya nhi, that's a separate issue. aap logon ke kaam aao, ye kaafi hai. [Some people help others, and take money in return, but as long as I am helping others, whether I get paid or not, that's a separate matter. Helping others is what matters most.]"

Proud of Ira's work, Aamir Khan expressed his admiration for her foundation. He said, “Aap itna logon ki help kar rahin hain, as a father ye mere liye bahot badi cheez hai. aap paise kama rahe ho ya nhi, wo mere liye important nhi hai, aap kaam accha kar rahe ho, ye mere liye important hai. [You're helping so many people, as a father, this means so much to me. Whether you earn money or not, it's not important to me; what matters is that you're doing good work.]"

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta. They also have a son, Junaid Khan. After their separation, Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005, but the two parted ways in 2021. Despite their divorce, Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their son, Azad. Currently, Aamir Khan is in a relationship with Gauri Spratt.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is a spiritual sequel to his 2007 hit, Taare Zameen Par.