Aamir Khan's <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Trailer To Release With Ajay Devgn's <i>Raid 2</i>

There is a lot of excitement and expectations riding on Sitaare Zameen Par with Aamir Khan in the lead. Now, the trailer of the much-awaited film has officially been approved by the CBFC.

The trailer has been given a UA certification with a runtime of 3 minutes and 29 seconds. It will release next week with Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which hits theatres on May 1, 2025.

Himesh wrote, "SITAARE ZAMEEN PAR TRAILER LOADING - 3 MINUTE 29 SECONDS CUT LOCKED! Get-set-go as the theatrical trailer of #AamirKhan led #SitaareZameenPar is all set to unleash the digital world next week. Certified UA, with an approved run time of 3 minutes 29 seconds, the trailer will be attached to the prints of #Raid2. #SZPTrailer."

Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Aamir Khan's 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par. The actor recently made a virtual appearance in front of his China-based fan club, where he talked about his character in the upcoming film.

He said, "My character in Taare Zameen Par was Nikumbh, who is a very sensitive person. In this film, my character's name is Gulshan, but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh's. He is not sensitive at all. He is very rude and politically incorrect, and he insults everybody. He fights with his wife and mother. He is a basketball coach and he beats up his senior coach. He is a person with a lot of internal problems, and the story is how he changes with the film. How these people in the spectrum teach him what it is to be a good human being."

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par will also see Darsheel Safary returning and Genelia Deshmukh joining the cast. The official release date of the film is yet to be announced.