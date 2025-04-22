Aamir Khan's Role In <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i> Revealed, And It Is Not What You Expected. Details Inside

After the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, Aamir Khan took a break from films. He has been away from the silver screen, however, he has been in the news for several other reasons.

From promoting his son Junaid Khan's film Loveyapa to making a public announcement of his relationship with Gauri Spratt on his birthday, Aamir Khan has been trending and how.

All eyes are now on his next film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is a sequel to his 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par.

Aamir recently made a virtual appearance in front of his China-based fan club, where he addressed all the pertaining questions surrounding Sitaare Zameen Par.

Exclusive interview with #AamirKhan @aamirkhan_CHN. Khan says, "If #TaareZameenPar (2007) is a flim that makes you cry, #SitaareZameenPar is film that we will make you laugh!" pic.twitter.com/KWgfxLpHpI — Yanyan (@iamhyy) April 20, 2025

He said, "Sitaare Zameen Par is almost ready. It is the sequel to Taare Zameen Par. Thematically, it is going ten steps ahead. It is about differently abled people. It is about love, friendship and life. Taare Zameen Par made you cry but this film will make you laugh. It's a comedy but the theme is the same."

Aamir further revealed interesting details about his character in the sequel, stating, "My character in Taare Zameen Par was Nikumbh, who is a very sensitive person. In this film, my character's name is Gulshan, but his personality is exactly opposite to Nikumbh's. He is not sensitive at all. He is very rude and politically incorrect, and he insults everybody. He fights with his wife and mother. He is a basketball coach and he beats up his senior coach. He is a person with a lot of internal problems, and the story is how he changes with the film. How these people in the spectrum teach him what it is to be a good human being."

The film will see Darsheel Safary returning and Genelia Deshmukh joining the cast. It will be directed by RS Prasanna.

The official release date of the film is yet to be announced, however, fans have been expressing their anticipation nonetheless.

Comments like, "Hope Aamir Khan recreates this magic with Sitaare Zameen Par", and "Aamir aur drama genre dono ka comeback hoga iss film se", have been noticed on social media fan pages.