Aamir Khan Reveals Major Details About <i>Sitaare Zameen Par</i>'s Release Date and Climax

Ever since Sitaare Zameen Par was announced as Taare Zameen Par's sequel, there has been a lot of excitement around it. And now, the lead actor Aamir Khan dropped major updates on the film. Aamir was present at the Republic Day 2025 celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat where he spoke about the film at length.

At the event, Aamir shared that the movie's climax was shot in Gujarat. "The sequel to Taare Zameen Par is Sitaare Zameen Par, and the climax of that movie was shot in Vadodara," he said.

Speaking of his connection with the state, Aamir said, "When I was young, many of my father's films were shot in Gujarat. I was very small at that time, so I would come here. Today, all those memories have come rushing back."

"There have been a lot of changes in Vadodara. There are many luxurious buildings now, and the roads have improved significantly. When I first came here, I was probably around 12 years old. A lot of changes have taken place in this area since then," he added.

The actor also teased a tentative release date for the film.

"My next film as a lead actor is Sitaare Zameen Par. We are trying to release it by the end of this year, on the occasion of Christmas. It is an entertaining film, I like the story. The shooting of the film has begun," he said.

Featuring Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and Darsheel Safary, among others, the film was earlier supposed to release in December 2024.

Earlier last month, Aamir Khan attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, where he revealed a bunch of interesting details about the film during an interview with Deadline Hollywood. He explained that Sitaare Zameen Par is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par only in its theme, but the movie will have new characters and a new plot.

