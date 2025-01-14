Ira Khan On How Therapy Helped Her To Bond Better With Parents Aamir Khan and Reena Datta

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Datta's daughter.

Ira has always been vocal about the importance of mental health and emotional well-being.

She has been open about her journey with therapy, and how it has helped her to combat a lot of emotional challenges.

Recently, in conversation with actor, Ahsaas Channa, Ira shed light on the complications of parent-child relationships. She also highlighted the need to understand when your child has grown up, and is no longer a baby.

She said, "During my depression, I learned a lot of things that I wish I had been taught earlier. For a few years, you have heard that marriage is a compromise, and you have to work on your marriage and things like that. But that's the same with your parents also. Like in any relationship, you have to work on it. Nobody tells you that you have to build a relationship with your parents."

Ira then emphasised on the many struggles she faced with depression, and how therapy helped her to make her relationship with her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Datta, healthy.

She also mentioned how these conversations are often not had in households, thus complicating the relationships between parents and their children.

She said, "Also because you're a child and at some point, you turn into an adult where you are supposed to no longer see your parents as parents. You are supposed to see them as people. But that shift never happens, which means they (parents) are not allowed to make mistakes, which they will, and they will keep babying you, not intentionally. It's just very complicated."

She spoke about how it is important to view parents, as individuals, with lives beyond the roles of parents.

She shared an incident, "I realised that when my therapist said, so what are your parents like? I was like, I don't know them as people. I only know them as my parents. And how can I have a relationship with someone if I don't know them, like them? And it's really weird and interesting to get to know your parents as people."

Aamir Khan and Reena Datta got divorced in 2022. Earlier, in a video shared by Netflix India, Aamir Khan had revealed about taking joint therapy with his daughter Ira Khan.

Ira has repeatedly said how therapy was the best thing that she ever did, which helped strengthen her bond with her parents, and view them as strong individuals.



