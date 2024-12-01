Ira Khan On How Aamir Khan And Reena Dutta's Divorce Impacted Her: "As A Kid, I Refused To Acknowledge That Pain"

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was previously married to film producer Reena Dutta, and together they have two children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. The couple, who got married in 1986, separated in 2002 after 16 years of marriage. In a recent interview, their daughter Ira, who is now the founder and CEO of a mental health support organization, opened up about her parents' divorce. She reflected on how she processed her emotions during that time and shared how, despite their separation, Aamir and Reena always remained united when it came to their children. Ira also mentioned that her parents made sure to shield them from any conflicts. Ira recalled, "They (Aamir and Reena) never fought around us and always presented a united front, and the families loved each other throughout the whole thing. I was like, no, this divorce cannot be something that is affecting me in a negative manner,” in a conversation with Pinkvilla.

Ira Khan continued to explain that Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's divorce was not a "one-day thing, and it was something that then changed their lives." She shared, "I grew up, and I realised that something broke a relationship ended right. Maybe it ended for the better, but still, something got ended right. So, there is a certain amount of pain that comes with anything breaking anything ending which I refuse to look at consciously as a kid,” adding, “Even if it ended for the better, there's a certain amount of pain that comes with anything breaking. As a kid, I refused to acknowledge that pain."

Ira Khan then admitted that her parents might have handled the situation well, which led her to understand that there was no point in blaming anyone for the divorce. She acknowledged, "I've since discussed this with my therapist, and I've learned that while there's no need to blame anyone, it's important to acknowledge what happened," while explaining the impact of her parents' separation on her.

Despite parting ways, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta made sure to do everything in their power to make their kids feel “safe” and “secure.” Crediting their efforts, Ira Khan shared, "My parents did a great job in making us feel safe and secure that even though they are separating, we will still be loved equally and the family will still be a family um so that they managed very well."

Ira Khan shares a close bond with both her parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta. At her wedding in January 2024 to fitness coach Nupur Shikhare, both Aamir and Reena were present to mark the occasion. Aamir's second wife, director Kiran Rao, was also part of the wedding festivities. Aamir and Kiran, who married in 2005, separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.