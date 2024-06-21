Viral: Sohail Khan Attends Son Yohan's Birthday With Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh By His Side. Watch

Sohail Khan shared this image. (courtesy: sohailkhan)

Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's son Yohan turned a year older on June 16. On the special occasion, the ex-couple made a rare appearance together. They hosted a grand party for their son. Recently, the actor shared a video from Yohan's birthday celebrations on social media. In the video, Sohail and Seema are seen standing next to each other.

In the video, Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, along with their elder son Nirvaan, can be seen enjoying a football match and baking a cake for Yohan.

In his Instagram post, Sohail Khan mentioned about their usual practise of celebrating Yohan's birthday with a football game every year, and added humorously, "Happy belated birthday my Yoda, every year on your birthday's football match we have too much fun, you'll make me feel younger, but injure me too, it's Sohail Khan reporting with a limp from the set in hyd."

Take a look at the post below.

Among the attendees at the birthday party were Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam and Amrita Arora's sons Azaan and Rayaan.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Seema opened up about the divorce and said, "I've let go of any negativity or anything I might have. Also, I think I have reached a point where I don't care anymore. As long as these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings... The people around me know who I am and I am going to stay true to myself and quite frankly, I have zero filter."