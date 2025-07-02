Ex-couple Sohail Khan And Seema Sajdeh Reunite For London Holiday With Sons Nirvan And Yohan

Actor Sohail Khan recently went to London with his ex-wife, designer Seema Sajdeh, and their sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. Despite their divorce in 2022, they have been co-parenting their kids, glimpses of which were showcased in the popular Netflix series Bollywood Wives.

Sohail Khan took to his Instagram to share glimpses of their recent holiday in London, where he and his family had some quality time together.

Sohail Khan Takes A Trip To London With Kids And Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh

The heartwarming post on Instagram was a gallery of many special moments of Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh with their kids. He captioned the post that includes a series of pictures from their London vacation, "#Londondiaries #familia" with a heart emoji.

One photo had the family posing for an adorable selfie with the River Thames as the backdrop. Another image shows Sohail and Yohan enjoying an ice cream together.

The other pictures include some fun moments of Sohail and his son posing in front of the Third Church of Christ, Scientist on Curzon Street, Mayfair, London.

The pictures also included stunning views of the city from the London Eye, a popular tourist attraction on the South Bank of the River Thames. It is known for offering panoramic views of the city.

Sohail Khan's gallery also included a series of other fun and goofy portraits. The family was also seen posing in a fancy rickshaw.

Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan got married in 1998 and separated in 2022 after being married for 24 years. Since then, the ex-couple has been cordial and often reunite for the sake of their children to celebrate family milestones and festivals together.