Sohail Khan On His Divorce From Seema Sajdeh: "No Bad Blood Between Us"

Actor-director Sohail Khan recently opened up about his divorce from Seema Sajdeh, their bond and their approach to co-parenting.

What's Happening

Talking about raising their children together, Sohail said he has lived with Seema for 24 years. Calling her "a beautiful girl" and "lovely person," he admitted that "some things didn't work out," but clarified that it doesn't change his equation with her.

He praised Seema as "a lovely and caring mother" and added, "even though things didn't work out between us, it doesn't mean there should be any bad blood between us."

The actor further revealed that once a year, as parents, they take their kids out on a holiday and enjoy themselves, choosing to be "individual parents" while still spending quality time together.

Sohail also pointed out how fights between couples affect children. "The ego that the husband and wife have doesn't make them realise that it affects the children, which makes them disturbed. So, they are spoiling and corrupting the next generation, along with their own lives. It continues as a cycle when the children grow up to be disturbed human beings," he said. He added that he and Seema did not want that for their children, and therefore decided Nirvaan and Yohaan should grow up knowing there is nothing wrong with having single parents. "Love is above anything else," he told The Times of India.

Background

Sohail Khan also shared how much he learns from his teenage sons. "After crossing the age of 40, one slows down and they (the kids) speed up, so one has to catch up to them," he said. Calling himself fortunate, Sohail said he lives with "two beautiful boys" who are extremely respectful. With their large family around them, he added, the boys have always been protected. "One should respect them and learn from them," he said.

On the work front, Sohail Khan was last seen in a cameo in Dabangg 3 (2019). He is set to return as a director with My Punjabi Nikaah, starring Aayush Sharma and Sanjay Dutt. He has previously directed films like Jai Ho, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Hello Brother.

