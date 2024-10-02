Aamir Khan, Along With Mother Zeenat Hussain, Visit Ex-Wife Reena Dutta After Her Father's Death

Aamir Khan visited his ex-wife, Reena Dutta, on Wednesday following the death of her father. He was accompanied by his mother Zeenat Hussain. Several videos and photos have been circulating on social media. In one video, Aamir is seen leaving Reena's house and getting into his car, placing his hand on his chest and looking around. In another video, Zeenat Hussain is seen arriving at Reena's home.

ICYDK, Aamir and Reena got married in 1986 and have two children: a daughter, Ira Khan, and a son, Junaid Khan. The couple got divorced in 2002. Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005, but they separated in 2021 after 15 years of marriage. They share a son, Azad, who was born through surrogacy.

Aamir made his acting debut as a child artist in Yaadon Ki Baaraat and gained prominence with films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Dil. He also starred in iconic movies such as Lagaan, which was nominated for an Academy Award and Dangal, which became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which did not perform well at the box office. He is set to appear next in Sitaare Zameen Par and will also produce Lahore 1947. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and others.