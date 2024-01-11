Viral: Aamir Khan Cries At Daughter Ira's Wedding To Nupur Shikhare In Udaipur

Scenes from Ira and Nupur's wedding (courtesy: filmyselfies.official)

Right before daughter Ira's wedding, Aamir Khan had stated in an interview that he will "cry a lot" on the big day. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities are in full swing in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple, who exchanged vows and registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last week, had another wedding ceremony in Udaipur on Wednesday, where they exchanged rings. As Ira and Nupur kissed and exchanged rings, father of the bride Aamir Khan was all emotional. A video from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding ceremony is doing the rounds on the Internet, in which Aamir Khan is seen wiping away his tears with ex-wife Reena Dutta by his side.

Aamir Khan, just before Ira's wedding in an interview with News18 said that he will be too emotional at his daughter's wedding. "Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai (I get very emotional. I will cry a lot on that day, for sure). Discussions have already begun in the family that 'Aamir ko samhalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)' because I am very emotional. I can't control my smile nor my tears," said the actor.

Aamir Khan, who often gets emotional after watching films, once went viral for carrying a towel to the screening of Salman Khan's 2016 film Sultan. In an interview, a couple of years ago, he had stated that he cries a lot when his films don't work.

Coming back to the video, check it out here:

In another video, Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta, daughter Ira, son Junaid, son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his mother can be seen hugging. The moment is just too cute.

The one with the family hug:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare walking the aisle together post the wedding.

At Ira and Nupur's sangeet ceremony, Aamir Khan, his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and their son Azad performed the evergreen song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

At Ira's mehendi, dad Aamir Khan had her tattoo recreated on his hand. Mehendi artist Usha Shah shared photos from the ceremony on her Instagram profile.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. ra is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.