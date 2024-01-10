Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta In Pics From Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Udaipur Wedding Album

Jwala Gutta shared this image. (courtesy: jwalagutta1)

Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are hosting their wedding celebrations in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The guestlist also includes Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal and his wife and Badminton player Jwala Gutta. Sharing pictures from the festivities on his Instagram, Vishnu Vishal wrote, "God bless the newly weds." (Last year, Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal were rescued by boat together in cyclone-hit Chennai. Aamir Khan reportedly shifted his base to Chennai for the treatment of his mother). Meanwhile, Jwala Gutta shared an album, which has pictures of her with Aamir Khan, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan's ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the actor's son Junaid Khan.

Jwala Gutta captioned the post, "So much love was felt in Udaipur for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebrations...We were lucky to have witnessed it first hand. Congratulations to the lovely couple! Congratulations to the family and friends."

See the photos here:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. They got married in Mumbai last week. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.

Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role. He is also producing a film titled Champions. Speaking of his next acting project, Aamir Khan said this at an event in Mumbai last year. "I haven't decided to do any film as of now. I want to spend time with my family right now. I'm feeling good about it because that's what I want to do right now. I'll do a film when I'm emotionally ready, for sure."