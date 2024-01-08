First Pics: Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare At Udaipur Mehendi Ceremony

: Ira and Nupur at their mehendi ceremony. (courtesy: poornimanair)

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and husband Nupur Shikhare are hosting their mehendi ceremony at Taj Aravali Amphitheatre Lawns in Udaipur. The couple got married in Mumbai last week in the presence of friends and families. Some inside pictures from the mehendi ceremony were shared by one of the guests on her Instagram profile. In a picture shared, we can see the bride and the groom's palms - on which "I (love emoji) N" have been written. In another beautiful picture, we can see the mehendi artists drawing designs on bride Ira's hands. Nupur Shikhare can be seen posing with Ira. For the occasion, Ira wore a white dress and she added a dash of style with her funky shades. Nupur was dressed in a traditional outfit. The venue was decorated with white flowers. Usha Shah is one of the mehendi artistes, who has been hired for today's occasion.

Earlier, Ira and Nupur shared some inside pictures from their festivities. They were joined by Ira's younger brother Azad, Ira's friend Mithila Palkar in the pictures. For the occasion, Ira wore an LBD and she kept her accessories minimal while Nupur was dressed in a tuxedo.

On Monday, the couple also treated their Instafam to a video from their wedding day. Nupur Shikhare revealed why he ran to the wedding venue, stating in the video, "From my house to Ira's house, I used to run. I have a very special connect to this route. Emotional reason." The official Instagram page of Weddfeels - Wedding Planner added in the caption, "From finishing the Iron Man four times to being Ira's man forever, Nupur chose to run to their wedding venue for a very emotional reason that is close to the couple's heart. A little glimpse into the beautiful vibe of the day that @khan.ira and @nupur_popeye chose to officially become husband and wife." Take a look:

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Aamir Khan's daughter Ira got married to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Aamir's ex-wife and Ira's mother Reena Dutta, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad attended the festivities.